Ask two-term Republican incumbent Robert Trotta what’s wrong with Suffolk County government — and prepare for an earful. He’s upset about budget deficits, generous police pay, poorly placed red-light cameras and fees for mortgages and speeding tickets.

Trotta, 56, of Fort Salonga, is a big thorn in the side of County Executive Steve Bellone and the Democratic majority, questioning many moves. For example, he says the county can’t afford the $1.2 million it awarded to design a music hall of fame in Wyandanch. Lately, the former Suffolk police detective is crusading to limit campaign donations to county politicians by contractors to prevent conflicts of interest.

His Democratic opponent, Colleen Maher, is not actively campaigning.

Trotta’s got a role to play. However, pivoting from bomb-thrower to consensus-builder might achieve his concrete reforms, principally on campaign financing.

Newsday endorses Trotta.