Local officials often point to Patchogue when they want to highlight a success story.

But they also could point to Patchogue Democrat Robert Calarco, who has used his three terms on the legislature well. He introduced legislation to encourage affordable housing construction and got funding to build a culvert to clean up Canaan Lake, which is clogged by invasive species. He also wants to continue the area’s resurgence in parts of East Patchogue.

Patchogue Republican Christine Rignola, 49, is a member of the Patchogue-Medford Board of Education. She argues that the district needs a stronger representative, but she has few ideas and has a pinched view of development and the need for rental housing.

Calarco, 38, is smart and savvy, and after six years in office, he should take more of a lead role on the legislature.

Newsday endorses Calarco.