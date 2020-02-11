TODAY'S PAPER
DOJ credibility sinks like a Stone

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington on Feb. 1, 2019. The Justice Department said Tuesday it will take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it will seek for Roger Stone, an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump complained that the recommended sentence for his longtime ally and confidant was very horrible and unfair." Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

By The Editorial Board
President Donald Trump has exposed his pliable Attorney General William Barr as a willing tool in politicizing the Justice Department.

In a swirl of controversy that is still unfolding, Trump succeeded in having the DOJ reverse a tough sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, the dirty trickster who played a key role in Trump’s 2016 campaign. As a result, four respected career prosecutors, who won a conviction against Stone for thwarting the investigations into Trump’s campaign by Congress and the FBI,   withdrew from the case. Two resigned outright. This is an ominous development and should be seen as a flashing alert to the nation.

Trump made known his displeasure with the sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison, via Twitter on Monday night. On Tuesday, he escalated his condemnation: “I thought the recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous,” Trump said. He asserted that he has “absolute” power to dictate what the Justice Department does, but that “I have not been involved in it at all.”

That’s just not believable.

The quickest way to expose the truth is for U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the case, to put the four prosecutors and other top Justice Department officials on the witness stand and demand that they tell the nation what’s going on.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

