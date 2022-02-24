Addressing the nation Thursday on Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said, "America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are."

How true that still is, how dearly Americans still desire that role, is a question with new immediacy this week.

It’s not hard to place blame, even as allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and tormentors of Biden muddy the waters. On Wednesday, Ukraine was a peaceful nation, even as its people prepared for an invasion.

On Thursday, Ukraine was torn apart by violence and bloodshed because Putin's forces attacked. Not because Biden is weak. Not because Ukrainian forces attacked Ukrainians loyal to Russia. Not because two faux-separatist "nations" deserve independence. Not because of how the United States departed Afghanistan, or how Biden dealt with inflation. Putin owns this.

Experts say, and Putin has indicated, that the Ukraine invasion is a step toward restoring the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. The consensus of the world’s free nations, led by Biden and NATO allies, is that a revived Russian empire headed by a viciously opportunistic Putin can’t be allowed. But Putin’s opponents must stymie a leader comfortable with war while their own populaces want safety and peace for their sons and daughters.

How do you stop a relentless power that embraces war, without resorting to violence?

First you impose harsh sanctions, as Biden has. The package he announced Thursday should severely impact Russia’s ability to trade, access financial tools, import technology, and provide for its people.

Sign up for The Point newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

You also, ideally, present a united front. The undercutting of Biden by Republicans as he actively navigates armed conflict is shameful. This nation was stronger when domestic political squabbling ended at the water’s edge.

And you communicate clearly to your own people the hardship they might have to endure — in higher prices, interrupted trade, and possible cyberattacks on critical institutions.

Biden could do better on that. He is right not to commit U.S. troops to Ukraine's defense but he should be prepared to help in every other way possible, including arms and money. And the nation should embrace its obligation to accept its share of the inevitable refugees of this conflict.

The world is watching. China, with designs on a forced reclamation of democratic Taiwan, will study how much we risk for democratic Ukraine.

The fight for democracy and freedom has always ebbed and flowed. After decades of considerable successes, the fight now is harder, and the wrong side seems to be gaining ground. Biden is right. America and its allies stand up for freedom, and against bullies. We do it, today, with sanctions rather than weapons, because that’s the will of our people, the consensus of our allies, and the reality of our position.

But if Putin’s ambitions grow, so must our response.