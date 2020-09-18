Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a fighter to the end

If only the nation could simply mourn a brilliant and courageous woman who led the fight for equality under the law and inspired generations with her courage and determination for fairness and justice.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a gutsy New Yorker who was the second woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, used her career with such determination to advancewomen’s rights that she became the iconic leader of the cause.

Case by case, whether as a brilliant legal tactician or jurist, she embodied how women can use power and influence to smash cultural binds that limit their potential. As is the American way, and with her own embrace of her fame, RBG also became a pop-culture icon with a workout routine, bobblehead dolls, and lapel pins replicating the dainty woven collar she wore over her black robe. She loved the moment she earned.

But Ginsburg’s passing Friday night after 27 years on the high court and years of noble battles against debilitating illnesses, including pancreatic cancer, will become a defining issue during a presidential election that is about seven weeks away in a nation sharply divided about its path forward.

Despite being at the top of her class at Harvard and Columbia law schools, Ginsburg was rejected by law firms and denied prestigious clerkships because of her gender, Jewish religion and motherhood. She, along with her husband, Martin, who was a true partner in their legal work and in their home, worked to eliminate those obstacles. She had the strategic patience to find ways in which the laws discriminated against men in favor of women to show the inherent unfairness of gender-based classifications. Ginsburg’s own life mirrored the struggle for the equality and the social progress she advocated, and she knew intuitively that in time minority views offering bold wisdom would inevitably shape accepted views.

Mourning for an American hero will not stop the political furor unleashed within hours after her death was announced. But Ginsburg, who quietly seethed with rage at the indignities she faced in the legal system, was never far from making political calculations about the court, understanding that her replacement would determine the ideological direction of the court for a generation. Despite pressure from liberals, she refused to retire when she first became ill so that President Barack Obama could replace her with a more like-minded jurist.

Ginsburg knew that even in the 21st century a male would never have been asked to give up his seat on the court. As a first-generation American, whose Jewish parents emigrated from Russia, she believed in the democratic values of a country where the arc of justice would bend toward what is right and fair. And she was never afraid of a fight.

Days before she died, she passed the torch to a new generation, giving her granddaughter these words to spread. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

What happens in the next few weeks will likely determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. A decision by President Donald Trump to nominate a successor to Ginsburg, one that Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that he will vote to confirm, a crass move just hours after her passing, will only further tear at our fragile democracy. But Ginsburg would have been ready for the fight. And, as she had done her whole life, she would even have led the charge.

— The editorial board