With anger in his voice, Jeff Sessions declared in a Congressional hearing Tuesday that he did not lie in previous testimony that he was unaware of contacts between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Sadly, the U.S. Attorney General is not credible.

Sessions used the “best of my recollection” dodge before the House Judiciary Committee as he tried to explain why he’s again admitting something he previously denied. The problem is that Sessions never remembers anything, such as how many times he met with the Russian ambassador or that campaign adviser Carter Page traveled to that country, until those investigating the 2016 campaign present proof that contradicts him.

Despite twice having told Congress he was unaware of Russian contacts with the campaign, Sessions now admits he was at a meeting with Trump and George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to Trump’s campaign. It really would be impossible for Sessions to say otherwise because there is a photo of him at that March 2016 meeting, and Papadopoulos has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to his Russian connections to get “dirt” on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. It was at the March 2016 meeting Sessions had forgotten that Papadopoulos told the FBI he bragged about his Russian contacts and offered to set up a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Although Sessions told the committee he “had no clear recollection” of the 2016 meeting, he did recall with great clarity that he “pushed back” at the Putin suggestion, saying it would not be smart. You can’t remember the meeting but you remember all the wise things you said during it?

Sessions may not be a liar, but he hasn’t been truthful about what he knows. — The editorial board