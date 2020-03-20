The right call is to stay home

Many people wonder what they can do to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Here’s one important action: stay home.

That’s even less of a suggestion now. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday issued an executive order mandating that New York State go “on pause” as of Sunday evening.

That means only essential businesses — including grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies — will be allowed to function. There should be no “non-essential gatherings.” Cuomo indicated at a Friday news conference that the order’s provisions will be enforced through civil fines and mandatory closures for businesses not in compliance.

Cuomo declined to use criminal penalties or stronger language like “shelter in place,” apparently to prevent panic among New Yorkers. What New Yorkers should know is that they will still be allowed to go outside for walks or runs, so long as they stay a safe distance away from others. Businesses essential to daily life will be open, and mass transit will be running for those who absolutely need it.

What’s not OK is hanging out in a park or playing in big packs in a playground. That makes sense. We are amid a health crisis and we need to stop the spread of the disease before hospitals are overwhelmed. Other places, such as California, have moved to institute severe restrictions like New York’s, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was right to ask for a clamp-down.

Hospitals are already seeing the depletion of needed supplies. Existing hospital beds might soon be full. Health care professionals are pleading with you to limit interactions so the disease slows down. That’s why — barring a very few legitimate reasons — New Yorkers should stay home and hunker down.

