Democrat Siela Bynoe, 50, of Westbury, remains consistent. Since winning office in a special election in 2014, she has worked on a few signature issues: helping to create a land bank program to refurbish zombie homes, expanding training for police and schools on how to deal with mental illness, and bringing police and community members together to set a non-adversarial tone.

Republican challenger James Lamarre, 41, of Lakeview, owns a small commercial and residential cleaning company and is a licensed financial adviser. He argues that he brings skills to effect positive change, but it’s hard to top what Bynoe is doing in that respect.

In her second full term, Bynoe should fulfill ambitious campaign promises to scrutinize bail practices and diversion programs, promote anti-corruption measures and encourage women- and minority-owned businesses to bid for county work.

Newsday endorses Bynoe.