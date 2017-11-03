This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Siela Bynoe to represent Nassau’s 2nd Legislative District

Newsday picks Bynoe to represent Lakeview, Hempstead, East Garden City, New Cassel and Hempstead.

Siela Bynoe, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 2nd Legislative District, poses for a portrait on May 31, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Democrat Siela Bynoe, 50, of Westbury, remains consistent. Since winning office in a special election in 2014, she has worked on a few signature issues: helping to create a land bank program to refurbish zombie homes, expanding training for police and schools on how to deal with mental illness, and bringing police and community members together to set a non-adversarial tone.

Republican challenger James Lamarre, 41, of Lakeview, owns a small commercial and residential cleaning company and is a licensed financial adviser. He argues that he brings skills to effect positive change, but it’s hard to top what Bynoe is doing in that respect.

In her second full term, Bynoe should fulfill ambitious campaign promises to scrutinize bail practices and diversion programs, promote anti-corruption measures and encourage women- and minority-owned businesses to bid for county work.

Newsday endorses Bynoe.

