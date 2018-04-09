Had the coach bus that struck an overpass Sunday night been just a bit taller, or the overpass it struck on the Southern State Parkway a bit lower, we could be dealing with a terrible tragedy.

The vehicles that usually strike Long Island parkways overpasses are trucks with drivers who are unfamiliar with the more picturesque construction of another era. A Department of Transportation study a few years ago concluded that 81 percent of such strikes are due to drivers following incorrect GPS advice. The last one the editorial page wrote about, in May 2013, was a tractor trailer that hit the Cantiague Rock Road bridge on the Northern State Parkway.

Passenger buses, more often driven by locals, are less frequently a problem. But the driver from Sunday night hails from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and says he just didn’t know — and didn’t see the signs.

There were 38 students, five chaperones and a driver on that bus. There are significant injuries and trauma, but thankfully all are alive.

This needs to stop. There are signs along parkway entrances and the roads themselves warning of upcoming overpasses. And the state has been installing an electronic system to warn drivers at some vulnerable Northern and Southern state parkway entrances if their vehicles are too high.

But there are also inexpensive commercial GPS systems that should be required in these vehicles along with databases that enhance GPS and phone navigation systems programmed with warnings about every low overpass in the United States. One variety can be purchased, with free lifetime updates, for less $50.

Commercial insurance policies should demand these and refuse to pay claims when vehicles lack them. And fines for such strikes should be so high, no transportation company owner would risk them.

The next time a bus hits an overpass, the passengers might not be so lucky. So it’s time to prevent a next time.— The editorial board