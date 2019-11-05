TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

With reelection in Suffolk, Bellone faces a big agenda

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his wife,

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his wife, Tracey, cast their ballots beside their children, Katie, 11, Mollie, 10, and Michael, 7, at West Babylon Junior High School in West Babylon on Tuesday. Credit: Barry Sloan

By The Editorial Board
Print

As ballots were tallied Tuesday night, Steve Bellone seemed poised to win a third term as Suffolk County executive. While it was unlikely that he would match the margins he notched in 2011 and 2015, his performance must be judged in dual context: Republican President Donald Trump carried Suffolk in 2016, and voter fatigue often sets in when candidates like Bellone seek third terms.

Should early results hold, significant challenges await and we encourage Bellone to be stalwart in meeting them. County finances must remain a focus; while improving, they are still not as strong as they should be. He should continue his war on nitrogen in our waters, and keep pushing the kind of smart development that will encourage young people with high skills to remain on Long Island or relocate here. That includes downtown revitalizations, new sewers and moving the Yaphank train station to Brookhaven National Lab. That also means Bellone should push ahead with plans for a convention center at the Ronkonkoma Hub; it's a good idea but he needs to be more open about the process and involve the entire community in the planning. And it's essential that he improve the quality of his legal team. That will be needed to navigate the wrongful conviction lawsuits certain to be filed in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas appeared to be cruising to victory in her first reelection bid. Singas should continue her good work on getting opioid overdose victims into treatment more quickly, and on fighting gangs like MS-13. She also needs to focus on navigating far-reaching criminal justice changes passed this year by the State Legislature — and, critically, be a forceful voice in the upcoming struggle to make needed revisions to some of the more misguided reforms, like the loosening of bail requirements that could lead to the release of dangerous defendants. And Singas needs to remedy two intertwined problems: She should work more closely with federal prosecutors and more diligently pursue cases of official corruption.

It was difficult to see Tuesday's results as a referendum on Trump, one way or another. For the most part, neither Democrats nor Republicans on Long Island invoked him. But Trump campaigned Monday night in deep-red Kentucky for GOP Gov. Matt Bevin while Democrats never mentioned the president — and Democrat Andy Beshear won. In suburban bellwether Virginia, Republicans fighting to maintain control of the state legislature asked Trump to stay away but lost both chambers.

But if Trump was not on the ballot on Long Island, corruption was — in Oyster Bay Town and especially in Hempstead where state Republicans invested heavily in GOP supervisor candidate Don Clavin's attempt to beat Democrat incumbent Laura Gillen, who upset the GOP machine in 2017 on an anti-corruption message. The final tally in Hempstead could show whether that message still has legs, and whether Republicans are right to think that a win in Hempstead could set them up to retake control of the State Senate next year. 

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a House O'Reilly: For truth, voters are now on their own
Emily Keleher, left, and Jackie Rafferty. They were Marshall: Inside, lives are being saved
Dobie: The stories of others enrich our lives
Thomas Chatterton Williams, second from left, with students One man's bid to 'retire from race'
Bail reforms will generate needless fear on LI
Chairman and chief executive of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Dobie: Facebook's facetious lies about ads
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search