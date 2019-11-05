As ballots were tallied Tuesday night, Steve Bellone seemed poised to win a third term as Suffolk County executive. While it was unlikely that he would match the margins he notched in 2011 and 2015, his performance must be judged in dual context: Republican President Donald Trump carried Suffolk in 2016, and voter fatigue often sets in when candidates like Bellone seek third terms.

Should early results hold, significant challenges await and we encourage Bellone to be stalwart in meeting them. County finances must remain a focus; while improving, they are still not as strong as they should be. He should continue his war on nitrogen in our waters, and keep pushing the kind of smart development that will encourage young people with high skills to remain on Long Island or relocate here. That includes downtown revitalizations, new sewers and moving the Yaphank train station to Brookhaven National Lab. That also means Bellone should push ahead with plans for a convention center at the Ronkonkoma Hub; it's a good idea but he needs to be more open about the process and involve the entire community in the planning. And it's essential that he improve the quality of his legal team. That will be needed to navigate the wrongful conviction lawsuits certain to be filed in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas appeared to be cruising to victory in her first reelection bid. Singas should continue her good work on getting opioid overdose victims into treatment more quickly, and on fighting gangs like MS-13. She also needs to focus on navigating far-reaching criminal justice changes passed this year by the State Legislature — and, critically, be a forceful voice in the upcoming struggle to make needed revisions to some of the more misguided reforms, like the loosening of bail requirements that could lead to the release of dangerous defendants. And Singas needs to remedy two intertwined problems: She should work more closely with federal prosecutors and more diligently pursue cases of official corruption.

It was difficult to see Tuesday's results as a referendum on Trump, one way or another. For the most part, neither Democrats nor Republicans on Long Island invoked him. But Trump campaigned Monday night in deep-red Kentucky for GOP Gov. Matt Bevin while Democrats never mentioned the president — and Democrat Andy Beshear won. In suburban bellwether Virginia, Republicans fighting to maintain control of the state legislature asked Trump to stay away but lost both chambers.

But if Trump was not on the ballot on Long Island, corruption was — in Oyster Bay Town and especially in Hempstead where state Republicans invested heavily in GOP supervisor candidate Don Clavin's attempt to beat Democrat incumbent Laura Gillen, who upset the GOP machine in 2017 on an anti-corruption message. The final tally in Hempstead could show whether that message still has legs, and whether Republicans are right to think that a win in Hempstead could set them up to retake control of the State Senate next year.

