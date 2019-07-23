TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Escalators are key to East Side Access success

LIRR riders have waited long enough to get more directly to Grand Central.

Escalators along the Second Avenue Subway line as

Escalators along the Second Avenue Subway line as seen on April 17, 2017 Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By The Editorial Board
Print

Most of the escalators that will take Long Island Rail Road riders up and down from the depths of Manhattan’s bedrock to the light of Grand Central Terminal already are built and installed.

Now, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has to make sure a key piece of the East Side Access project will work flawlessly.

An MTA inspector general report found the escalators in the Second Avenue Subway stations have broken down at unacceptably high rates. It’s another story of bad MTA contractors gone awry, without enough oversight.

Here’s the concern: the company at fault — Schindler Escalator Corp. — is also responsible for the construction of 47 escalators for East Side Access. The escalators are critical as some travel 180 feet to and from the platforms. Elevators, too, will be important particularly for disabled riders and those with strollers and luggage.

Typically, the company that constructs escalators also maintains them. If Schindler is given the maintenance job at East Side Access, it must come with strict provisions on what preventive maintenance is needed, and how often, along with specific requirements on response time and availability of personnel for emergencies. Detailed penalties must be spelled out for failure to comply. Overall, the MTA must do a far better job of staying on top of Schindler, and holding it accountable.

There are five major elevator and escalator contractors in the world that can handle work like the MTA’s. Just two of them tend to bid for MTA work. The authority must examine why, and how it can create a more competitive environment.

LIRR riders have waited long enough to get more directly to Grand Central. They must have a working escalator or elevator once they finally get there.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Young: The facade of benign nationalism
Newspaper clippings about the Apollo 11 moon landing Dobie: 50 years ago, first came courage
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, arrives Filler: Behind the scenes of Elia's resignation
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with Hempstead Supervisor Filler: Deduction workaround for SALT is a gimmick
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of Young: Deny Trumpism an intellectual base
Bromund: U.S. fighting an old trade tussle
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search