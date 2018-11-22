Sit back. Relax. It’s Thanksgiving.

For the fortunate among us, there is much to look forward to. Look at this warm room. Listen to those familiar voices. Appreciate the fine smells wafting from the kitchen. Enjoy the heat and happy chaos of that kitchen. Is there a turkey in the oven there? Perhaps. Plus, so many other good things that might not exactly be healthy — but who’s counting calories? Pass the sweet potatoes even if they have that marshmallow stuff.

Maybe family members are here or just arriving, ringing the doorbell, stamping dirt off their shoes. Close friends are on their way, or calling or texting or emailing. Perhaps you answer the telephone differently today: “Happy Thanksgiving,” you say.

Yes, there is much to be thankful for this year, as every year. So many of us are healthy and happy. And we can so easily do something to help those who aren’t, who are celebrating the holiday with fewer blessings. We can share our food or our time, extend a hand or a dollar. We can be kind to one another. We can say the nice thing, and we can bite back the cutting remark.

It is a coincidence of the calendar that this open and welcoming holiday of goodness often comes directly on the heels of the political season which too frequently displays America at our worst. Of course, that was the case again this year. And it’s very possible that we will sit at a table with people on the other “side.” We will have a hard time talking politics or agreeing on anything except that the stuffing is great.

Remember, we have disagreed before, even with those who are most dear to us. We will come together again. As before, let it begin at this Thanksgiving table, and let us each take the first step.

Because outside, the chill is punishing and the sky already has gotten dark, while the light in here is good and nourishing. Let’s cherish it and this meal together. Let’s have a good moment. Why not? Here’s a comfy couch. Relax. Sit back.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s Thanksgiving. — The editorial board