It’s most notable that much of what Thomas Cilmi says about Suffolk’s finances sounds familiar. After all, he has said it again and again as the county’s budgetary woes wear on.

Cilmi, 53, advocates for multiyear budgeting, a more open budget process, less borrowing and spending cuts.

But the Bay Shore Republican also speaks forcefully about other issues, including the opioid epidemic and gang violence.

Islip Democrat Joseph Tronolone, 32, a high school math teacher, is focused on affordable housing, the revitalization of troubled neighborhoods and finding more education and employment opportunities for teens and young adults.

There’s little daylight between Tronolone and Cilmi on most key issues. Suffolk needs Cilmi’s strong voice, experience and firm grasp of the issues, but Tronolone should speak out on matters he understands well.

Newsday endorses Cilmi.