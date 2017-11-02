This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Tom Cilmi to represent Suffolk’s 10th Legislative District

Newsday picks Cilmi to represent Great River, parts of Bay Shore, Bohemia, Islips, Islandia and Hauppauge.

Tom Cilmi, Republican candidate for Suffolk County's 10th

Tom Cilmi, Republican candidate for Suffolk County's 10th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on Monday, June 5, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
It’s most notable that much of what Thomas Cilmi says about Suffolk’s finances sounds familiar. After all, he has said it again and again as the county’s budgetary woes wear on.

Cilmi, 53, advocates for multiyear budgeting, a more open budget process, less borrowing and spending cuts.

But the Bay Shore Republican also speaks forcefully about other issues, including the opioid epidemic and gang violence.

Islip Democrat Joseph Tronolone, 32, a high school math teacher, is focused on affordable housing, the revitalization of troubled neighborhoods and finding more education and employment opportunities for teens and young adults.

There’s little daylight between Tronolone and Cilmi on most key issues. Suffolk needs Cilmi’s strong voice, experience and firm grasp of the issues, but Tronolone should speak out on matters he understands well.

Newsday endorses Cilmi.

