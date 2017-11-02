Thomas Muratore, 72, is a Republican from Ronkonkoma who is running for a fifth term. The 35-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department is a respected force in his district, securing land for parks, fighting illegal dumping and working to help constituents deal with bureacracy. Muratore argues correctly that the county needs to stop frivolous spending and borrowing. He’s also worked to support development like the Arboretum project, a 292-unit community of single-family homes and condominiums in Farmingville slated to break ground next year.

His opponent is Dominador Pascual, 36, a Democrat from Farmingville. Pascual, an attorney who works as a financial crimes investigator, is passionate about bringing jobs to the district and fighting the heroin epidemic. His desire to help is impressive, but he cannot match the knowledge and record of the incumbent.

Newsday endorses Muratore.