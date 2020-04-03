U.S. needs a national response against COVID-19

A national emergency deserves a national response.

That's why it's imperative that the federal government coordinate a massive deployment of medical staff and resources so that states such as New York which are going through the worst of this crisis will get the help they need now — and then respond in kind as other states need the help later.

This isn't just a New York pandemic — and it won't just be a New York pandemic in the months to come. But right now, we are suffering the most. More than 100,000 of us have been infected with the coronavirus. Nearly 3,000 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

More than 3,000 are fighting for their lives in intensive care units.

Most of those who are sick, or have died, are in New York City and on Long Island.

And it's going to get much, much worse.

A national effort to coordinate, attract and deploy voluntary medical personnel — including nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists — would be a good step. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has been pleading with the Trump administration for more than a week to set such a plan in action. Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a nationwide response, too. It must happen now.

Cuomo said his initial request solicited an impressive 20,000 volunteers. But it doesn't make sense for one state to do this on its own.

Imagine, instead, a federal program that helps move medical personnel to the nation's hot spots. Real-time data could pinpoint exactly which areas need help — and what kind. Federal officials from the Defense Department, Homeland Security or FEMA can work with the states to coordinate training, housing and other needs. Airlines that aren't doing much commercial flying right now but are getting a sizeable bailout could help, bringing planefuls of volunteers to New York.

To make this happen, President Donald Trump could also call on the National Guard of every state to assist, while bringing in the military's medical expertise, now spread out at facilities around the world. Also worth considering: Sen. Chuck Schumer suggested in a letter to Trump Thursday that a military leader could command the disbursement of supplies.

After the pool of nurses, physicians and specialists help New York get through the worst of this, those volunteers — and New York's workers — can head to where they're needed, bringing with them expertise to best treat this deadly virus. Cuomo said he would drive a truck himself to the next hot spot.

Even within New York, resources must be moved to where they're most needed. Cuomo's executive order allowing him to shift ventilators from one location to another is what emergency management is about. Complaints from upstate elected officials who somehow think they should hang on to ventilators they don't need are parochial and dangerous.

Only an immediate, coordinated federal response, with all states and communities on board, could save more lives.

New York, particularly Long Island and New York City, will pay it forward. Promise.

— The editorial board