As Democratic contenders barnstorm the country seeking to take on President Donald Trump next year, another important election is set to take place Tuesday, when voters in some Long Island villages go the polls to elect mayors and trustees.

If you live in one of the villages with contested elections, vote. The names of your local parties might be strange but the issues are familiar. They’re being debated on the county, state and federal level, too.

In many villages, development is the focus, and it’s critical because downtowns in villages like Babylon and Freeport are magnets for surrounding communities, too. In Greenport, candidates are talking about expanding the village sewer system. In Valley Stream, Massapequa Park, Floral Park and East Williston, issues include fiscal transparency, roads, water quality, staying within the state tax cap, and communications with residents.

Malverne has its first contested election for mayor in 12 years, Lynbrook’s mayoral race is turning increasingly heated over a controversial apartment building proposal, and six candidates in Hempstead are competing for two trustee seats, including one held by Perry Pettus, who has been indicted on a slew of corruption charges.

All elections are important for giving residents a say in how their lives are governed. Don’t sit this one out.

— The editorial board