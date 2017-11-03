This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Muscarella to represent Nassau’s 8th Legislative District

Newsday picks Muscarella to represent Bellerose, Floral Park, Stewart Manor, Franklin Square and West Hempstead.

Vincent T. Muscarella, Republican candidate for Nassau County's

Vincent T. Muscarella, Republican candidate for Nassau County's 8th Legislative District in 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
This race is a second-time matchup between Nassau corrections officer and community activist Carl Gerrato and Vincent Muscarella, an original county legislator who’s been serving since 1996. Gerrato, 50, a Democrat from Franklin Square, would put must-be-addressed problems at the county jail on the agenda. However, Muscarella is a pragmatic, effective and engaged incumbent who can stand on his record.

Muscarella, 63, a Republican from West Hempstead, articulates nuanced positions on important relationships that require experience to understand, such as with the Nassau Interim Finance Authority. He favors crafting a compromise over installing a county ethics watchdog.

Muscarella also defends his support for video lottery terminals at Belmont Park, a strategy that netted Nassau millions when the machines went to Aqueduct Racetrack instead.

Newsday endorses Muscarella.

By The Editorial Board
