This race is a second-time matchup between Nassau corrections officer and community activist Carl Gerrato and Vincent Muscarella, an original county legislator who’s been serving since 1996. Gerrato, 50, a Democrat from Franklin Square, would put must-be-addressed problems at the county jail on the agenda. However, Muscarella is a pragmatic, effective and engaged incumbent who can stand on his record.

Muscarella, 63, a Republican from West Hempstead, articulates nuanced positions on important relationships that require experience to understand, such as with the Nassau Interim Finance Authority. He favors crafting a compromise over installing a county ethics watchdog.

Muscarella also defends his support for video lottery terminals at Belmont Park, a strategy that netted Nassau millions when the machines went to Aqueduct Racetrack instead.

Newsday endorses Muscarella.