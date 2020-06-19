Ready, set ... vote in primary races

Tuesday is primary day in New York and there are many ways to vote.

You can vote early on Saturday or Sunday and beat the crowds — on Long Island, eligible voters are welcome at open early poll sites. Check your county Board of Elections for locations and times.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can postmark it by June 23.

And of course you can vote in person on Tuesday, though many of the usual poll sites are temporarily closed, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Nassau Board of Elections says you can check your poll site at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov, and Suffolk suggests calling 631-852-4500 or emailing BOEInfo@suffolkcountyny.gov if you’d like to confirm your polling place. And if you didn’t get your absentee ballot, you can still vote in person.

Coronavirus is a public health threat and local elections officials are striving for a safe environment. There’s good reason to cast your ballot. There are competitive primaries for Democrats and Republicans (and some Libertarian races, too). While former Vice President Joe Biden has clinched the presidential nomination of his party, New York Democrats can chose among the field of candidates to telegraph their preferences. And there are contested congressional races and contests for State Senate and Assembly. Here’s your chance to shape the field for November.

The wave of mail-in ballots cast for school district budget votes earlier this week suggests that Long Islanders are ready to do their civic duty in any form during the pandemic. There has been a flood of requests for absentee ballots for Tuesday.

If there is a problem with mail-in ballots, this is the time to find out what went wrong. Speak up about the process. And remember, it now may take days for elections officials to announce winners.

Please vote.

— The editorial board