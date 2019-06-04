TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Many fronts in the war for clean water on LI 

The

The "What's in My Water" report concluded that "one or more emerging contaminants" could affect the supplies of about 16 million New Yorkers. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By The Editorial Board
Print

It would be easy to shrug off a recent report from the New York Public Interest Research Group that found that Long Island is the state region with the most emerging contaminants in its drinking water. We’ve known that for a while, after all; what’s the big deal? But there is great value in the reminder it provides to all Long Islanders that whatever we put into the ground ends up in the aquifer that provides the water we drink and in which we bathe.

The best-known examples come from our industrial legacy — like the 24 contaminants in the awful Bethpage plume. But many of us play a role with the fertilizers and pesticides we put on our lawns and spray in our yards, and the household chemicals some of us flush down our drains and into our cesspools and septic systems. The report reinforces the need for testing. Water suppliers do that regularly; owners of private wells must be as diligent.

But testers also need standards for comparison, and the state Department of Health still has not set limits on the probable carcinogen 1,4-dioxane as well as PFOS and PFOA, substances used in firefighting foam and nonstick coatings, all of which have turned up in many public and private wells.

Limits guide and dictate when treatment is needed. But traditional filtering doesn’t work with 1,4-dioxane and new technology, not yet mass-produced, could cost up to $1 million per well. A bill sponsored by Sen. James Gaughran and approved by the State Legislature that makes it easier for water districts to sue polluters and chemical manufacturers would help the more than a dozen water districts that already have filed such suits, if Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signs it, as he should.

Let the new report be a warning: It would be far better to stop pollutants from reaching the aquifer in the first place.
— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media Filler: A 40-year mayor's lesson for Cuomo
Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as Dobie: Duplicity sculpted into an art form 
A pedestrian walks by the New York State O'Reilly: Downside of Albany's driver's license debate
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris addresses the National Action Filler: Democrats sound as extreme as GOP
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza attends Young: Diversity training goes overboard
A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella Marshall: Vaccine fight continues on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search