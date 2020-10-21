Spencer must resign from Suffolk legislature

The stunning arrest of Suffolk County Legis. William "Doc" Spencer on charges that he traded Oxycodone pills for sex is a tragic chapter in the career of a lawmaker who has focused his public work on opioid abuse and other public health issues, and who was also a well-respected pediatric surgeon and minister.

Spencer was caught in a federal-local law enforcement sting operation Tuesday, for allegedly arranging to give narcotics to a prostitute he knew well in exchange for sex in a Commack parking lot. The legislator, a pediatric otolaryngologist who used his elective office to crusade against opiod addiction, was charged with two felony counts.. Spencer pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday, but Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said in a news conference that Spencer "essentially confessed" after his arrest, and that his office is "in the process of executing search warrants and uncovering additional crimes committed by Doctor Spencer."

Spencer deserves his day in court on the accusations But his hypocrisy, both in victimizing women and pushing the very dangerous drugs he railled against as a lawmaker, - make it clear he cannot continue to serve in the legislature representing the 18th Legislative District. He should resign now.

Spencer's case reminds us that opiod crisis is still ravaging our society and that the complicity of some in health care continues. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is involved in the larger investigation said doctors, pharmacists and others should be on notice. "We will find you," he said.

Spencer must be honest with the people he represents and should use this moment to get the help he might need, and, perhaps, to help others, too.

