Lynbrook Republican William Gaylor is a cheerleader for Nassau County. The 54-year-old attorney seeking a second term sees a population increasing and an area that young people want to settle in for its top schools and quality of life.

Gaylor wants more housing so those young people can come back, and a new hotel for his district. His argument that huge strides have been made on Nassau’s budget and ethics reform is frustrating because there have been only baby steps.

His opponent, Democrat Dino Amoroso, 60, also of Lynbrook, has the knowledge and experience necessary to do the job. That’s because the attorney is a well-connected party stalwart who ran Nassau Off-Track Betting when Democrat Thomas Suozzi was county executive. But he does not seem passionate about becoming a lawmaker.

Amoroso knows the county and what to do, but his blast from the past is not right to move the county forward.

Newsday endorses Gaylor.