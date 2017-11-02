GOP nominee Dom Spada seethes with frustration about Long Island’s rising taxes and fees, and fears his children won’t be able to stay. He blames three-term incumbent William Spencer in part for Suffolk’s annual budget deficits.

Spencer, 50, a pediatric surgeon from Centerport, says he and other Democrats have cut county jobs by 10 percent and pared the deficit. But he also admits they should have been more forceful in their oversight role of the police department, questioning the conduct of James Burke, the ex-police chief now in prison.

Spada, 55, an Independence Party member from Halesite and a technical director for MSG Networks, has an impressive public service record as a village trustee, firefighter and speaker against opioid abuse, but cannot match Spencer’s expertise, especially on health issues. Spencer must advocate harder for prudent spending and an affordable police contract.

Newsday endorses Spencer.