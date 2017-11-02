This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
OpinionEditorial

William Spencer to represent Suffolk’s 18th Legislative District

Newsday picks Spencer to represent northwest Huntington, Eaton’s Neck, Greenlawn, Northport and part of Huntington Station.

Dr. William Spencer, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's

Dr. William Spencer, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 18th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on May 20, 2015. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

GOP nominee Dom Spada seethes with frustration about Long Island’s rising taxes and fees, and fears his children won’t be able to stay. He blames three-term incumbent William Spencer in part for Suffolk’s annual budget deficits.

Spencer, 50, a pediatric surgeon from Centerport, says he and other Democrats have cut county jobs by 10 percent and pared the deficit. But he also admits they should have been more forceful in their oversight role of the police department, questioning the conduct of James Burke, the ex-police chief now in prison.

Spada, 55, an Independence Party member from Halesite and a technical director for MSG Networks, has an impressive public service record as a village trustee, firefighter and speaker against opioid abuse, but cannot match Spencer’s expertise, especially on health issues. Spencer must advocate harder for prudent spending and an affordable police contract.

Newsday endorses Spencer.

By The Editorial Board
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Americans are optimistic because the market, consumer confidence Filler: Even rose-colored glasses can crack
Americans are more politically divided now than at O’Reilly: Are we too grown up for Halloween?
Organized by a British think tank called the Young: We can re-energize debate in the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump Dobie: Here’s the real Russian scandal
This combination photo shows actresses listed in alphabetical Michaud: Harassment in many forms
The office building of the Nassau County clerk Filler: Fee hikes will get their day in court