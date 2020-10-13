Who we're endorsing: For Congress

Endorsements are a tradition at Newsday that date to our founding in 1940 (here’s a look at all the presidential endorsements the board has made since then), and it’s the busiest part of our year. For the first time, we are releasing the endorsements to your inbox before they are printed. You can find the CD1 endorsement in the print edition Wednesday and the CD3 endorsement later in the week.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s process looks a bit different since Long Island candidates did not come to our office for in-person meetings. Instead, the board interviewed candidates remotely using Zoom and the telephone, and we invited our followers on our social platforms to look in as we did.



The races

Congress, District 1 (most of Smithtown, Brookhaven, Riverhead, Southold, Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island): Democrat Nancy S. Goroff vs. Republican Lee Zeldin (incumbent)

Congress, District 3 (Whitestone east to Kings Park and south through Hicksville, Bethpage, Plainview and Commack): Democrat Thomas Suozzi (incumbent) vs. Republican George Santos

Our picks

Congress, District 1

Nancy S. Goroff is a scientist who would bring a unique and badly needed analytic perspective to the House — and promises to serve as a resource for all members of Congress on matters of science amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Lee Zeldin embraces many of the divisive policies that have scarred the country for the last four years.

Newsday endorses Goroff. Here are the rest of our reasons to support Goroff and why Zeldin should be denied another term. (ADD LINK).

Congress, District 3

Thomas Suozzi is a relentless voice Long Island needs and someone who made progress this term on key issues like the SALT cap repeal. Meanwhile, challenger George Santos has some bold ideas, but has little familiarity with specific Nassau and Suffolk concerns.

Newsday endorses Suozzi. Here are the rest of our reasons to support Suozzi and why Santos is not right for the district (ADD LINK).

