Who we're endorsing: On your 2020 election ballot

Records for early voting are being shattered across the country. Waits outside polling places are measured in hours, not minutes. Aerial footage of snaking lines elicits gasps and double-takes. The refusal to leave those lines by those stuck in them is inspiring.

Our elections are our showcase to the world, our best advertisement for democracy. Let’s keep it that way. We have our differences, but we can’t let warnings about chaos and confusion become self-fulfilling prophecies. Trust the processes that have worked before. With support from all of us, they’ll work again.

Casting your vote on Election Day? Enter your address here to see our choices for candidates on your ballot.

The judicial races

This is no way to select judges

Long Islanders are itching to vote this year. But that enthusiasm for the top of the ticket hits a dead end because after the presidential choice, the next category asks voters to choose eight state Supreme Court candidates.

It’s a bit of a sham and here's why.

Election reads and resources

Join us on election night at newsday.com/opinion as the results come in for live analysis.