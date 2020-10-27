Who we're endorsing: For New York State Assembly in Suffolk

It’s a new election season but a familiar story for the New York State Assembly: Democrats enjoy a huge majority and will continue to hold that edge when the ballots are counted.

What’s changed is that the Senate is now in Democratic hands, too. In the last session, that meant progressive measures blocked for years by a Republican-controlled Senate were finally passed by both houses. That largely was good. State residents had waited far too long for things like voting reforms and a higher minimum wage.

But sometimes those changes went too far (ADD LINK TO INTRO).

When you make your selection this year for your Assembly representative, consider which candidate is willing to buck leadership to stand strong for Long Island. Red or blue, we share one island. Our representatives need to act like they understand that, too.

Enter your address here to see our choices to date for candidates running in your district.

Races to watch

Assembly District 2

Assembly races seldom feature two candidates as knowledgeable about their district as this one. Both have deep roots in the North Fork, and in regional governance. Laura Jens-Smith, a Laurel Democrat, is the former Riverhead Town supervisor and former president of the Mattituck-Cutchogue school board. Republican Jodi Giglio, of Baiting Hollow, has served 10 years on Riverhead's town board and owns a construction management company.

They have several policy differences. They most clearly diverge in their philosophy on dealing with an Assembly majority dominated by New York City Democrats. One has a more sensible, effective approach. For this reason and more, Newsday endorses Jens-Smith (ADD LINK).

Assembly District 9

This unusually drawn district, one of the most gerrymandered on Long Island, has drawn two sharply contrasted candidates for the seat being vacated by Michael LiPetri.

Ann M. Brancato, a Democrat from Massapequa, has work experience in health care, human services, social work, job development and professional recruitment. Michael A. Durso, 40, a Massapequa Park Republican, is a carpenter who supports an expansion of vocational programs to address a shortage of skilled labor.

The reality is that Durso is likely to win this race in a district that, as Brancato says, "is so red it lights up on Valentine's Day without anybody putting anything on."

Despite that, Newsday endorses Brancato for these reasons. And has this advice for Durso. (ADD LINK)

Our picks by district

Find out your district by searching here or by typing in your address here.

Election reads and resources

