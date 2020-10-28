Who we're endorsing: For New York State Assembly in Nassau

Long Island needs Assembly representatives willing to fight for all of us. Below is our final set of endorsements of this election season for Nassau's seats in the New York State Assembly,

This is the culmination of a process that began in September that included interviews, via Zoom or by telephone, with more than 60 candidates. We asked each candidate about a range of issues relevant to the seat for which they are running, from major topics of wide-ranging interest to issues that are specific to the district they hope to represent.

This is an election season unlike any other. It is being conducted during the coronavirus pandemic, and features an unprecedented surge of early voting and mail-in voting all around the country, all of it occurring amid unfounded attacks on the integrity of the process. Do not let that dissuade you from doing your duty as a citizen of this country. Please vote, by whatever means is best for you.

Races to watch

Assembly District 12

This seat is currently vacant after both primaries to fill the seat vacated by Andrew Raia were cancelled this past spring.

Keith Brown and Michael Marcantonio are both attorneys. Marcantonio has built his reputation via his passionate fight against accepting the settlement LIPA offered on the power plant's taxes. His fire is admirable but his tone, at times, earned him more enemies than friends and the position he supported was recklessly rigid. Meanwhile, Brown's specialties, land-use and zoning, on which he also lectures professionally, have given him an expertise that could improve the legislature's role in this critical area for Long Island. Newsday endorses Brown and here's how he can be an effective Republican in the Assembly.

Assembly District 14

Kevin Gorman has run his share of unwinnable races. Gorman is running against David McDonough, who has ably served his district for nearly two decades. McDonough seems to rest on past accomplishments, rather than push new ideas. Newsday endorses Gorman. Here's why he finally may have found his moment.

Assembly District 16

It would be difficult to find a candidate as attuned to her district as Gina L. Sillitti. Her work with the Nassau County Legislature, board of elections and the Town of North Hempstead has her ready to fill this open seat.

Ragini Srivastava has a compelling personal story as an immigrant from India and successful small-business owner, and she has an admirable commitment to giving back to her community.

Srivastava lacked knowledge on several key issues. Newsday endorses Sillitti.

Assembly District 18

Freshwoman Assemb. Taylor Darling, had a full plate of issues even pre-pandemic. That included returning the Freeport Armory to village control and installing a monitor for the struggling Hempstead school district. These were challenges not heading toward solution under the Hempstead Democrat’s predecessor, Earlene Hooper.

Opponent Cherice Vanderhall serves as village attorney for the Village of Hempstead and knows the district and the issues.

Newsday endorses Darling for achieving positive outcomes this term and her response to our questioning about a comment she made this year.

Our picks by district

