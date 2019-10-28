TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
OpinionEndorsements

Ellen Birnbaum to represent Nassau's 10th Legislative District

Ellen Birnbaum, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Legislature

Ellen Birnbaum, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Legislature 10th District, poses for a portrait at the party's countywide political convention held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City on Feb. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

Incumbent Ellen W. Birnbaum has pushed to reopen the police department's Sixth Precinct for years. So, it's no wonder that the Great Neck Democrat heralds the precinct's re-opening, officially planned for Oct. 31, as a significant success. Now, Birnbaum, 64, is moving on to new projects, like pushing to restore the Saddle Rock Grist Mill and turn it into a county museum, and advocating for medians and other improvements for Middle Neck Road. That attention to local interests and ability to work well with the town and villages in the district have served Birnbaum well.

Thomaston Republican Helene Sherman, an attorney, wants to eliminate unnecessary county jobs. Sherman, 58, favors building some middle-income housing, but not low-income housing, as she fears area residents will resent newcomers who would live there.

In a new term, Birnbaum should expand her focus and advocacy to include more countywide concerns.

Newsday endorses Birnbaum.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Chairman and chief executive of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Dobie: Facebook's facetious lies about ads
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search