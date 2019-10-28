Incumbent Ellen W. Birnbaum has pushed to reopen the police department's Sixth Precinct for years. So, it's no wonder that the Great Neck Democrat heralds the precinct's re-opening, officially planned for Oct. 31, as a significant success. Now, Birnbaum, 64, is moving on to new projects, like pushing to restore the Saddle Rock Grist Mill and turn it into a county museum, and advocating for medians and other improvements for Middle Neck Road. That attention to local interests and ability to work well with the town and villages in the district have served Birnbaum well.

Thomaston Republican Helene Sherman, an attorney, wants to eliminate unnecessary county jobs. Sherman, 58, favors building some middle-income housing, but not low-income housing, as she fears area residents will resent newcomers who would live there.

In a new term, Birnbaum should expand her focus and advocacy to include more countywide concerns.

Newsday endorses Birnbaum.