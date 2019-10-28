TODAY'S PAPER
Delia DeRiggi-Whitton to represent Nassau's 11th Legislative District

By The Editorial Board
Incumbent Delia M. DeRiggi-Whitton isn't afraid to speak up about her North Shore district's needs, even when she differs from others in her party.

That's especially true for  reassessment. The Glen Cove Democrat  questions the roll's accuracy and says some homeowners in high-end communities like Sands Point and Sea Cliff are seeing values that don't make sense. But her concerns are measured and reasonable, and she supports the reassessment's five-year phase-in.

DeRiggi-Whitton, 51, is well-suited to handle constituent needs and larger county issues. She worries that Glen Cove is doing too much too quickly on development. She should advocate for needed housing while addressing valid questions.

There's little daylight between DeRiggi-Whitton and Glen Cove Republican James M. Greenberg, 46, an attorney who is concerned about vaping, marijuana and other social issues. He should continue to speak up for his community.

Newsday endorses DeRiggi-Whitton.

