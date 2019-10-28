Seeking his third full term, Massapequa Republican James D. Kennedy, 47, is one of the quietest members in the legislature. In fact, Kennedy has never introduced legislation, a truth he justifies by arguing that his caucus works as a team to hash out bills, and that he's not looking for the spotlight. But Kennedy does shine when working for his district. He's focused on building partnerships in the community to fight opioid addiction. His push to get approximately 20 cameras installed in the Massapequa Preserve to stamp out crime there led to a 53% reduction in reported incidents over two years.

Michael S. Pesce, 33, is a registered Republican running on the Democratic line who lives in Massapequa and works as an associate real estate broker. He wants to focus on wasteful spending, but has no specifics, and he could not name an issue on which he'd vote differently from his opponent.

Newsday endorses Kennedy.