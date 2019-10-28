TODAY'S PAPER
Thomas McKevitt to represent Nassau's 13th Legislative District

Thomas McKevitt, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau County

Thomas McKevitt, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau County Legislature District 13, poses for a portrait at Nassau GOP headquarters in Westbury on March 21, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
East Meadow Republican Thomas McKevitt says he makes a larger impact serving on the county legislature than he did in the State Assembly.

McKevitt, 48, has a deep understanding of county concerns, but is also focused on district needs, such as when he had to clamor to fix a North Bellmore creek that flooded nearby backyards when it rained. Now, he hopes to find better answers for the district's drainage issues.

McKevitt is an unusual Republican voice who strongly supports workforce housing, and would agree to more height near transit hubs, as long as there's an affordable component. And he's enthused by plans for the Nassau Hub.

Democrat Jennifer S. Rosenkrantz, an East Meadow attorney, worries about assessment, corruption, opioid use, and vaping. Rosenkrantz, 46, cares about her community but lacks new ideas, and in an interview, she didn't disagree with McKevitt on much.  

Newsday endorses McKevitt.

By The Editorial Board

