Laura Schaefer to represent Nassau's 14th Legislative District

Laura Schaefer, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau County

Laura Schaefer, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau County Legislature District 14, poses for a portrait at the Theodore Roosevelt Building in Mineola on July 30, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Seeking her fourth term, Westbury Republican Laura M. Schaefer, 51, has continued to grow in the position. Where once most of her focus went to hyperlocal concerns, she now also works hard on issues like the redevelopment of the Uniondale Hub and state funding as Nassau seeks to remove 1,4-dioxane from its water supply.

Garden City's Michael Maloney, 50, is not registered with a party but is running on the Democratic line. The public relations professional supports Stony Brook University acting as an incubator for solutions to water pollution problems that can be marketed elsewhere, and he's thoughtful and knowledgeable on Nassau issues.

But Schaefer, an attorney, is starting to come into her own. Her next step should be to let go of unrealistic GOP talking points like arguing that the state will kick in money to fix assessments or move the responsibility to the towns.

Newsday endorses Schaefer.

By The Editorial Board

