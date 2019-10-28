TODAY'S PAPER
John Ferretti to represent Nassau's 15th Legislative District

John Ferretti II, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau

John Ferretti II, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau County Legislature District 15, poses for a portrait at Nassau GOP headquarters in Westbury on March 21, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Levittown Republican John Ferretti, 36, is an accomplished politician who hit the ground running when he won this seat in 2017. He's been a strong voice for his district, pushing to get Carman Avenue paved and addressing rodent infestations that have affected homes and businesses in Levittown. Ferretti's weakness is old-school GOP scare tactics: While it's reasonable to be concerned about suspects being released when cashless bail begins next year, fear-mongering is neither justified nor helpful. And while bemoaning moving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office from one part of the Nassau jail campus to another may score points, there's no evidence the move has had a negative effect.

Levittown Democrat Frances A. Avnet, 56, is a secretary at Hofstra Law School. Her ideas to keep teens occupied, like hobby nights and psychic readings, are laudable, but her grasp of the county's biggest issues is imperfect.

Newsday endorses Ferretti.

By The Editorial Board

