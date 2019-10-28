Levittown Republican John Ferretti, 36, is an accomplished politician who hit the ground running when he won this seat in 2017. He's been a strong voice for his district, pushing to get Carman Avenue paved and addressing rodent infestations that have affected homes and businesses in Levittown. Ferretti's weakness is old-school GOP scare tactics: While it's reasonable to be concerned about suspects being released when cashless bail begins next year, fear-mongering is neither justified nor helpful. And while bemoaning moving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office from one part of the Nassau jail campus to another may score points, there's no evidence the move has had a negative effect.

Levittown Democrat Frances A. Avnet, 56, is a secretary at Hofstra Law School. Her ideas to keep teens occupied, like hobby nights and psychic readings, are laudable, but her grasp of the county's biggest issues is imperfect.

Newsday endorses Ferretti.