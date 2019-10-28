As he completes his first full term, Plainview Democrat Arnold W. Drucker has become a smart, more nuanced legislator whose enthusiasm emerges when he talks about the need for more housing options for the young and old.

Drucker, 62, is particularly emphatic about the importance of Hicksville's revitalization and his support of four-story projects near the train station and at the former Sears property. He pays attention to Nassau's Industrial Development Agency to make sure job-creation promises are kept. Drucker this year smartly co-sponsored legislation to allow school bus cameras with a school district's opt-in.

Plainview attorney Jennifer L. Garber is a registered Democrat running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Garber, 32, focuses on reassessment and public safety, and worries about the "overall look of the community" when considering housing and development.

Nassau and the district need Drucker's passionate voice, particularly on housing and affordability.

Newsday endorses Drucker.