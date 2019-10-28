Hicksville, a tangle of crossroads, is filled with the prospect of transformation into a new Nassau County center offering much-needed housing and a coveted Long Island Rail Road commute.

The long-overdue project primarily involves the Town of Oyster Bay, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and developers, but it needs the critical support of residents and the business community. That’s where Republican Rose Marie Walker, 68, of Hicksville, can shine as a leader. Walker, who is seeking a sixth term, supports new development in the downtown area, including four-story structures as long as there is another parking garage.

Walker’s roots and connections in Hicksville, where she resides, give her an outsized role in helping to revitalize the area that we hope she fully embraces.

Her opponent, Democrat Allen F. Foley, 30, a Hicksville resident who is a member of the glaziers trade union, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Walker.