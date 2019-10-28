TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
OpinionEndorsements

Rose Marie Walker to represent Nassau's 17th Legislative District

Rose Marie Walker, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau

Rose Marie Walker, Republican incumbent candidate for Nassau County Legislature District 17, poses for a portrait at the Theodore Roosevelt Building in Mineola on July 30, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

Hicksville, a tangle of crossroads, is filled with the prospect of transformation into a new Nassau County center offering much-needed housing and a coveted  Long Island Rail Road commute.

The long-overdue project primarily involves the Town of Oyster Bay, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and developers, but it needs the critical support of residents and the business community. That’s where Republican Rose Marie Walker, 68, of Hicksville, can shine as a leader. Walker, who is seeking a sixth term, supports new development in the downtown area, including four-story structures as long as there is another parking garage. 

Walker’s roots and connections in Hicksville, where she resides, give her an outsized role in helping to revitalize the area that we hope she fully embraces.

Her opponent, Democrat Allen F. Foley, 30, a Hicksville resident who is a member of the glaziers trade union, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Walker.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Chairman and chief executive of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Dobie: Facebook's facetious lies about ads
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search