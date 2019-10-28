It’s a rare sight in county legislative races — two millennials, both living in their parents’ homes, vying for the same district seat.

That's why this race magnifies the state of our region. It also pits alternative visions for the future of Long Island against each other.

Take incumbent Joshua Alexander Lafazan, 25, the youngest Nassau legislator ever, who entered politics as a teen on the Syosset school board. Lafazan, of Woodbury, sees a generation unable to afford to live here. But he considers sites such as the Nassau Hub and downtown Syosset ripe for revitalization with apartments and walkable lifestyles without cars.

His Republican opponent, Timothy Jenks, 30, is an attorney who wants to preserve the traditional suburban way of life. He says not to worry about affordability and the loss of younger residents, that it’s the natural progression for young people to age out of urban areas and return to places like Long Island for single-family homes. Jenks, of Glen Head, thinks road improvements should be the top priority.

Lafazan passed 10 bills into law this term, a record for a freshman legislator, and positioned himself as an independent willing to partner with anyone who can keep up with him. He is not registered in any party but caucuses with Democrats. He advocates for micro apartments at the Hub, which would be a first for Long Island, and focused his legislation on the need to train restaurant workers about food allergies, and on vulnerable groups like homeless veterans and people with disabilities.

Jenks does not support red-light cameras and thinks police should be given higher quotas to ticket moving violations. He sees the Nassau Hub site as fine as it is.

Lafazan laid productive groundwork this term, and now he must see his initiatives through. Long Island is at a crossroads, and Lafazan is clearing the path for a vibrant future.

Newsday endorses Lafazan.