TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
OpinionEndorsements

Joshua Lafazan to represent Nassau's 18th Legislative District

Joshua Lafazan, Democratic incumbent candidate for Nassau County

Joshua Lafazan, Democratic incumbent candidate for Nassau County Legislature District 18, poses for a portrait in Syosset on June 14, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

It’s a rare sight in county legislative races — two millennials, both  living in their parents’ homes, vying for the same district seat.

That's why this race magnifies the state of our region. It also pits alternative visions for the future of Long Island against each other. 

Take incumbent Joshua Alexander Lafazan, 25, the youngest Nassau legislator ever, who entered politics as a teen on the Syosset school board. Lafazan, of Woodbury, sees a generation unable to afford to live here. But he considers sites such as the Nassau Hub and downtown Syosset ripe for revitalization with apartments and walkable lifestyles without cars.

His Republican opponent, Timothy Jenks, 30, is an attorney who wants to preserve the traditional suburban way of life. He says not to worry about affordability and the loss of younger residents, that it’s the natural progression for young people to age out of urban areas and return to places like Long Island for single-family homes. Jenks, of Glen Head, thinks road improvements should be the top priority.

Lafazan passed 10 bills into law this term, a record for a freshman legislator, and positioned himself as an independent willing to partner with anyone who can keep up with him. He is not registered in any party but caucuses with  Democrats.  He advocates  for micro apartments at the Hub, which would be a first for Long Island, and focused his legislation on the need to train restaurant workers about food allergies, and on vulnerable groups like homeless veterans and people with disabilities. 

Jenks does not support red-light cameras and thinks police should be given higher quotas to ticket moving violations. He sees the Nassau Hub site as fine as it is.

Lafazan laid productive groundwork this term, and now he must see his initiatives through. Long Island is at a crossroads, and Lafazan is clearing the path for a vibrant future. 

Newsday endorses Lafazan.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Chairman and chief executive of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Dobie: Facebook's facetious lies about ads
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search