Debra Mulé to represent Nassau's 5th Legislative District

Debra Mulé, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Legislature 5th District, poses for a portrait at the party's countywide political convention held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City on Feb. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Freeport Democrat Debra S. Mulé took on some big ideas in her first term, but had a bit of an uphill climb as she pushed for a plastic bag fee the Republican majority wouldn't pass, and sponsored revenge-porn legislation that the state eventually addressed. But Mulé points to several successes, like Baldwin's complete streets project, a Styrofoam ban, and her advocacy for fixes to South Hempstead's flooding problems.

Mulé, 57, has made some missteps, such as not speaking out on the Village of Freeport's mishandling of the historic Plaza West building property, which village officials unfortunately want to turn into an auto dealership. She should have a  stronger voice on issues she cares about.

Republican Daniel A. Salamone, 24, was a State Assembly intern, and graduated college last year. The Baldwin resident supports a plain-language budget, but lacks knowledge of government functions and has no new ideas.

Newsday endorses Mulé.

By The Editorial Board

