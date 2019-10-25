TODAY'S PAPER
Debra Siegel to represent Nassau's 7th Legislative District

Debra Siegel, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Legislature

Debra Siegel, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Legislature 7th District, poses for a portrait at the party's countywide political convention held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City on Feb. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Lawrence Republican Howard Kopel, 68, seeking his sixth term, has been very quiet over the past two years. Kopel has never been one for the spotlight, but his financial acumen and thoughtful approach have at times provided real value to the legislature. That's what makes his assertion that the county's assessment makeover needs to be slowed down, something that doesn't even seem possible this far in the process, so disappointing.

Rockville Centre Democrat Debra Siegel, 57, is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society. She has an unusually firm grasp of the county's issues for a political newcomer, and says she'll give the reassessment process the support it needs. She's particularly strong when she argues for infrastructure improvements and economic development in the district. Where Kopel says he hears few demands for apartments, Siegel sees them as a crucial way to keep young people from leaving. She's right.

Newsday endorses Siegel.

By The Editorial Board

