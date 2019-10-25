It’s been 16 years since Denise Ford of Long Beach was first elected to serve the district.

Now Ford, 68, is seeking a ninth term to continue her constituent-services style. She faces Jeffrey Saxon, 37, an attorney with the New York State Department of Corrections who also lives in Long Beach.

Both are registered Democrats, but Ford caucuses with the Republicans. Ford consistently advocates for road-improvement projects on Lido Boulevard and in East Atlantic Beach. Impressively, she also defied Republicans to support a five-year phase-in for the county reassessment. And she has been vocal about her disgust over questionable Long Beach termination payouts.

Saxon has the right instincts on consolidation of services, economic development and corruption, but did not specify how to achieve them. In another term, Ford should be a leading voice on the Hub development and use her unique political identity to garner support for it.

Newsday endorses Ford.