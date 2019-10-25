Kevan Abrahams has served 16 years on the legislature and still believes there is more to do. The current leader of the Democratic caucus has been forceful in calling out the hyperpartisanship of the GOP legislative majority surrounding the county's property reassessment.

Abrahams, 45, of Freeport, is monitoring the development of the Nassau Hub and the A. Holly Patterson nursing home to make sure community benefits packages are delivered locally. And Abrahams is focused on public safety in his district and wants to urge more minorities to seek careers in law enforcement.

That view is shared by his Republican opponent, Cherice Vanderhall, 38, the Hempstead Village attorney who also has a private practice in employment and family law. Her knowledge of the district and county issues is impressive, and the Baldwin resident has a bright future in public service. But she doesn’t make a case for turning out Abrahams, who gets credit for opposing Freeport Village's plan to demolish the historic Plaza West building for a car dealership.

Newsday endorses Abrahams.