A year ago, Carrié Solages pleaded guilty to two noncriminal violations related to a 2017 domestic incident involving his girlfriend and her daughter. The Valley Stream Democrat says he completed an anger-management program, in addition to a mandated 26-week batterer intervention program and drug testing. Solages, 40, says the violations were equivalent to traffic tickets, but Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas rightly said at the time that the case's resolution showed "clear violations of the trust placed in him by the public."

That should be enough to give anyone pause. As for his legislative work, Solages regained his spot in the Democratic caucus in January. He points to several successes, including his early advocacy for reassessment, efforts to improve the Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway intersection after a severe accident, and his push to demolish a dilapidated county building in Inwood. Yet, he continues to make his job mostly about him, and while he says he's "cautiously optimistic" about Belmont Park's redevelopment, Solages' early vocal opposition, and the long list of conditions he attaches to future support, speak to his unwillingness to take a strong stand in favor of a regionally important project against the objections of some constituents.

Inwood Republican Nathan Wein is an enthusiastic and earnest second-year law student who also built his own carpentry business. Wein, 28, says parts of the district are sometimes neglected, pointing to issues like flooding and brown drinking water in Inwood, insufficient street lighting in North Woodmere, and the need for better job opportunities in many communities. He speaks well to the district's desire for more affordable apartments, supports rezoning efforts for development in Inwood and Lawrence, and also backs Belmont's redevelopment and the new Elmont train station. Wein suggests expanding vocational programs and giving young county residents incentives to start businesses similar to his own.

Newsday endorses Wein.