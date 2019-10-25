Siela A. Bynoe says she's hopeful about Nassau County's financial future, and gives several reasons why: the Hub, Belmont Park, the Village of Westbury.

Bynoe, 52, gets excited about the development of housing and other projects, and has been active as a member of the Hub's community benefits advisory committee and by securing $6 million in county funds for streetscape improvements in her home community of Westbury. The Democrat wants to see similar efforts elsewhere, including the Village of Hempstead. She's devoted to combating misconceptions about affordable housing, and encouraging more of it across the county.

Bynoe should continue to be a steady voice to bring together various levels of government, as she did with the Hempstead Initiative, a successful effort she pushed for after an uptick in violent crime.

West Hempstead Republican Gerilyn S. Wright, 40, did not participate in an endorsement interview.

Newsday endorses Bynoe.