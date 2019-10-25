TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
OpinionEndorsements

Siela Bynoe to represent Nassau's 2nd Legislative District

Siela Bynoe, Democratic incumbent candidate for Nassau County

Siela Bynoe, Democratic incumbent candidate for Nassau County Legislature District 2, poses for a portrait at the Theodore Roosevelt Building in Mineola on August 5, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

Siela A. Bynoe says she's hopeful about Nassau County's financial future, and gives several reasons why: the Hub, Belmont Park, the Village of Westbury.

Bynoe, 52, gets excited about the development of housing and other projects, and has been active as a member of the Hub's community benefits advisory committee and by securing $6 million in county funds for streetscape improvements in her home community of Westbury. The Democrat wants to see similar efforts elsewhere, including the Village of Hempstead. She's devoted to combating misconceptions about affordable housing, and encouraging more of it across the county.

Bynoe should continue to be a steady voice to bring together various levels of government, as she did with the Hempstead Initiative, a successful  effort she pushed for after an uptick in violent crime.

West Hempstead Republican Gerilyn S. Wright, 40, did not participate in an endorsement interview.

Newsday endorses Bynoe.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Anthony LoBello, 23, buys his vaping liquid products Filler: Don't ban all vaping
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search