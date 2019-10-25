TODAY'S PAPER
Vincent Muscarella to represent Nassau's 8th Legislative District

By The Editorial Board
One of only two remaining legislators from the body's inception in 1996, 65-year-old West Hempstead Republican Vincent Muscarella brings expertise and an affable professionalism to the job. That's important with areas he likes to focus on, like much-needed improvements to the county's sewage treatment system and a pipe to carry treated effluents three miles out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Teacher and labor leader Barbara Hafner, a 67-year-old West Hempstead Democrat, is sharp and knows the district's problems, like dysfunctional storm drainage and the need for affordable housing. But she can't bring herself to acknowledge that fantastically expensive police contracts and separation pay might be overly generous even as she argues she'd fight to control spending.

Muscarella says he's open to term limits if they are accompanied by a doubling of terms to four years each. He's in the perfect position to lead the fight for that change.

Newsday endorses Muscarella.

