PBtest_01082020

Eddie Villatoro grew up watching his father's immigrant dreams come true inside their family's pupusa shop in Glen Cove. Using that childhood inspiration, this executive chef has achieved his own dreams inside the kitchen at one of Long Island's finest steakhouses, all while passing down the same yearning of a bright culinary career to the next generation in the Villatoro family. 

Our Lady of Mercy School, a Catholic K-8 school in Hicksville, will close at the end of this academic year because of declining enrollment and tuition revenue, the Diocese of Rockville Centre said Tuesday.

The school was established nearly 60 years ago by the Sisters of Mercy, and its closing “is a great loss to the students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and volunteers who have served the school so faithfully during its history,” the diocese said in a statement.

Enrollment dropped from 368 students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the 2012-13 school year to its current 104 students, diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said. That amounted to a 72% decrease.

Its nursery school saw similar declines over the same period, he said, suggesting a reversal in the drop-off was unlikely.

