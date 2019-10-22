Water quality and land preservation are critical issues on the North Fork, and Democrat Albert Krupski Jr., 59, of Cutchogue, has embraced them in his seven years in the legislature.

One focus is projects to reduce road runoff, which keeps chemicals, pathogens and nitrogen in storm water from running into surface water. Krupski, a fourth-generation farmer who sits on the legislature’s sewer infrastructure committee, wants East End towns to work together to improve the Peconic estuary, and favors some kind of public referendum to establish a funding stream for grants to help people install high-tech septic systems.

Krupski also supports building affordable housing, preferably near transit and in downtown areas.

His opponent, Republican Remy Bell, 64, of Riverhead, is not campaigning.

Newsday endorses Krupski.