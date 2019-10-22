TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
OpinionEndorsements

Albert Krupski Jr. to represent Suffolk's 1st Legislative District

Al Krupski, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County

Al Krupski, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 1, poses for a portrait at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building in Smithtown on July 17, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

Water quality and land preservation are critical issues on the North Fork, and Democrat Albert Krupski Jr., 59, of Cutchogue, has embraced them in his seven years in the legislature. 

One focus is projects to reduce road runoff, which keeps chemicals, pathogens and nitrogen in storm water from running into surface water. Krupski, a fourth-generation farmer who sits on the legislature’s sewer infrastructure committee, wants East End towns to work together to improve the Peconic estuary, and favors some kind of public referendum to establish a funding stream for grants to help people install high-tech septic systems.

Krupski also supports building affordable housing, preferably near transit and in downtown areas.

His opponent, Republican Remy Bell, 64, of Riverhead, is not campaigning. 

Newsday endorses Krupski.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Anthony LoBello, 23, buys his vaping liquid products Filler: Don't ban all vaping
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search