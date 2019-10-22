TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
OpinionEndorsements

Sarah Anker to represent Suffolk's 6th Legislative District

Sarah Anker, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County

Sarah Anker, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 6, poses for a portrait at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building in Smithtown on July 17, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

 It's tough to beat Sarah Anker when it comes to serving district residents. The Mount Sinai Democrat, 55, has made that her specialty. 

Case in point: The 10-mile rail-to-trail biking and jogging path from Mount Sinai to Wading River that Anker pushed for years for a community that needs such options; it's due to break ground this fall. She's a presence at community meetings, a leader on environmental issues, and understands that ensuring a vibrant future for Long Island means developing walkable communities, especially near mass transit.

Republican Gary Pollakusky, 43, of Rocky Point, is making his second run against Anker. The owner of tourism and marketing companies wants to solve county budget woes with boiler-plate solutions like cutting wasteful spending, reducing police overtime and expanding sports wagering. But his plans for widespread sewers are neither cost-effective nor realistic for the district.

Newsday endorses Anker.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Anthony LoBello, 23, buys his vaping liquid products Filler: Don't ban all vaping
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search