It's tough to beat Sarah Anker when it comes to serving district residents. The Mount Sinai Democrat, 55, has made that her specialty.

Case in point: The 10-mile rail-to-trail biking and jogging path from Mount Sinai to Wading River that Anker pushed for years for a community that needs such options; it's due to break ground this fall. She's a presence at community meetings, a leader on environmental issues, and understands that ensuring a vibrant future for Long Island means developing walkable communities, especially near mass transit.

Republican Gary Pollakusky, 43, of Rocky Point, is making his second run against Anker. The owner of tourism and marketing companies wants to solve county budget woes with boiler-plate solutions like cutting wasteful spending, reducing police overtime and expanding sports wagering. But his plans for widespread sewers are neither cost-effective nor realistic for the district.

Newsday endorses Anker.