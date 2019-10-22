Both Democratic incumbent Samuel Gonzalez and Republican challenger Maria Vidal have deep ties to their Brentwood community. Labor union leader Gonzalez, 58, won his seat in a special election in March. Vidal, 50, managing director at nonprofit Pronto Long Island, became a candidate when her husband dropped out of the race.

Gonzalez supports programs that try to shield youths from gangs, and wants to reduce homelessness and make sure the district can tie into a new sewer line from the Ronkonkoma Hub. Vidal, who emigrated from El Salvador, shares those concerns. She prioritizes restoring trust between the community and police department, but differs with Gonzalez on siting a recreation center in Brentwood, saying it should be closer to schools.

Gonzalez is polished, but Vidal should stay in the arena. She might not have anticipated being a politician, but she is potentially a good one.

Newsday endorses Gonzalez.