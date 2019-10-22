TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
OpinionEndorsements

Samuel Gonzalez to represent Suffolk's 9th Legislative District

Samuel Gonzalez, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County

Samuel Gonzalez, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 9, poses for a portrait at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building in Smithtown on July 17, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

Both Democratic incumbent Samuel Gonzalez and Republican challenger Maria Vidal have deep ties to their Brentwood community. Labor union leader Gonzalez, 58, won his seat in a special election in March. Vidal, 50, managing director at nonprofit Pronto Long Island, became a candidate when her husband dropped out of the race. 

Gonzalez supports programs that try to shield youths from gangs, and wants to reduce homelessness and make sure the district can tie into a new sewer line from the Ronkonkoma Hub. Vidal, who emigrated from El Salvador, shares those concerns. She prioritizes restoring trust between the community and police department, but differs with Gonzalez on siting a recreation center in Brentwood, saying it should be closer to schools.

Gonzalez is polished, but Vidal should stay in the arena. She might not have anticipated being a politician, but she is potentially a good one.

Newsday endorses Gonzalez.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces Dobie: Let us cut through the Washington blather
Women speak to guards at the gate that Raviv: Prepare for new ISIS terrorism
The Old Guard places the transfer case of Filler: Killed fighting ISIS, but not in vain
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Young: Culture wars could sink Democrats
Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed speaks at his victory Dobie: Don't get consumed by all the noise
Anthony LoBello, 23, buys his vaping liquid products Filler: Don't ban all vaping
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search