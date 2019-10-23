TODAY'S PAPER
Leslie Kennedy to represent Suffolk's 12th Legislative District

Leslie Kennedy, Republican incumbent candidate for Suffolk County

Leslie Kennedy, Republican incumbent candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 12, poses for a portrait at the party's countywide political convention held at the Portuguese American Center in Farmingville on Feb. 25, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
In her five years on the legislature, Republican Leslie Kennedy, 63, of Nesconset, has notched accomplishments she can be proud of and built a reputation for digging into the details of the job.

One significant achievement is her work with the Seatuck Environmental Association to purchase and preserve land at the headwaters of the Nissequogue River, which included both politicking and physically helping clean up a massive load of debris on the property. Another feat is her push to ensure that high-level sex offenders can never work for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft; the original law had called for just a five-year ban.

Moving forward, Kennedy says she wants to keep monitoring county finances and continue fighting for the environment, which is wise, and slash the red-light camera program, which is not.

Democrat Margot Rosenthal, 63, of Hauppauge, a nurse, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Kennedy.

