In her five years on the legislature, Republican Leslie Kennedy, 63, of Nesconset, has notched accomplishments she can be proud of and built a reputation for digging into the details of the job.

One significant achievement is her work with the Seatuck Environmental Association to purchase and preserve land at the headwaters of the Nissequogue River, which included both politicking and physically helping clean up a massive load of debris on the property. Another feat is her push to ensure that high-level sex offenders can never work for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft; the original law had called for just a five-year ban.

Moving forward, Kennedy says she wants to keep monitoring county finances and continue fighting for the environment, which is wise, and slash the red-light camera program, which is not.

Democrat Margot Rosenthal, 63, of Hauppauge, a nurse, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Kennedy.