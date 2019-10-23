The voice of Fort Salonga Republican Robert Trotta isn't always heeded, but it is usually needed. And the 58-year-old retired police officer can be counted on to give County Executive Steve Bellone and the Democratic majority an earful. Trotta rightly feels county spending is out of hand, particularly on police contracts, but his assertion regarding water quality that there is no difference between cesspools and septic systems is wrong.



Democrat Janet Singer, 71, of Kings Park, is an attorney with a passion for water quality and the environment. She'd like to see downtown Smithtown and Kings Park draw more people, and while her support for school district consolidation as a way to alleviate taxes is not wrong, it's also not something a county legislator can fix.

Trotta's expertise on policing is invaluable, and his criticism of the department over a recent promotion potentially tied to nepotism was crucial.

Newsday endorses Trotta.