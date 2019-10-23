Kevin McCaffrey has been a budget watchdog in his three terms. The Lindenhurst Republican says borrowing must be cut, especially for operating expenses, and he wants more savings from county labor contracts, saying he pushed for worker contributions to health care well before that was agreed to this year.

McCaffrey, 65, supports walkable downtowns, rental housing and extra density to achieve affordability as keys to revitalizing communities like Lindenhurst. He favors giving towns property the county takes over for nonpayment of taxes if used for affordable housing.

Challenger Thomas Gargiulo, 61, of Babylon Village, works for Babylon Town as a program monitor for its youth centers. A Conservative Party member running on the Democratic line, he's concerned about quality-of-life issues, saying residents sometimes fear walking streets at night, but he could not pinpoint which streets.

McCaffrey is a tough but sensible fiscal voice.

Newsday endorses McCaffrey.