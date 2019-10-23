In 2017, the legislature's presiding officer, Democrat DuWayne Gregory, said he'd create a program connecting opioid overdose victims with an immediate path to treatment. The Copiague resident, 50, did so, and the program works. More than 50 percent of Project Connect's clients are in treatment 120 days after they overdose, a percentage five times higher than the national average.

The law restricts Gregory to one more term in his seat. In 10 years in the job, he's been a critic of Democratic and Republican county executives and a voice for minority residents.

This past term, Gregory stood firmly against a questionable police promotion that smelled of nepotism, and got it stopped while the Justice Department investigates.

Gregory's unfinished business includes fighting for more performance metrics for county contractors, continuing to stabilize the budget and pressing against nepotism and secrecy.

Republican Christopher Connors, 61, of Amityville, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Gregory.